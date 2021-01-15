Police: Teen with ‘man bun’ chased after crash involving stolen car in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old driver with a “man bun” wearing all black clothing was chased by Metro officers after police said he crashed a stolen vehicle in Antioch and ran off early Thursday morning.

A warrant states the vague description of the driver was provided to officers by the other people involved in the wreck at Haywood Lane and Antioch Pike, who said the teen claimed the car was stolen, so he was going to run.

The police report alleges an officer located the teen, identified as Horus Gonzalez, but after identifying himself as an officer, Gonzalez continued running. He was captured after a short chase, according to investigators.

Police said they found a loaded pistol in Gonzalez’s waistband, which had been reported stolen.

Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Thursday on multiple charges, including evading arrest and being in possession of a stolen weapon.

A booking photo for Gonzalez was not immediately released by Metro police.