Police: Teen suspect arrested after Nashville carjacking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police have arrested a teenage suspect involved in a Nashville carjacking late Saturday night.

Police arrested and charged 15-year-old Ali Hassan with two counts of aggravated robbery for the carjacking that occurred around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night at the intersection of Humphreys and Pillows Streets.

Police said a man and woman in a Jeep Grand Cherokee were approached by four young men armed with pistols.

Two of the four men drove off in the victims’ vehicle, while the other two fled in a silver car.

After following developing leads, an MNPD helicopter was able to locate the stolen vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot.

A responding officer spotted the four young men sitting in the stolen vehicle prior to them all getting in the silver car and taking off.

Officers were able to stop the suspected silver car on I-40 West and 2nd Avenue where Hassan got out of the car and began to flee.

The suspected car then took off at a high rate of speed crashing at the bottom of the 2nd Avenue exit ramp. The three remaining occupants fled on foot and were not apprehended by police.

Hassan, who was also in possession of a handgun, was taken into custody.

The investigation into this carjacking and similar robberies remain active.