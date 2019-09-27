Police: Teen in bra, leggings passes out in stranger’s Antioch apartment, bites Metro officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 19-year-old woman in a bra and leggings made her way into a stranger’s apartment in Antioch where she passed out in a kitchen closet, Metro police say.

Officers were called Monday to an apartment on Hickory Hollow Place for a reported break-in.

When police arrived, they said they located Mireya Herrera wearing a bra and black leggings, face down in a kitchen closet. The residents told officers they opened the front door when they heard her knocking. Once inside, they said she crawled into the kitchen and into the closet.

As officers took Herrera into custody, they said she kicked a female officer multiple times in the stomach and bit another officer on the arm.

According to an arrest warrant, Herrera was “showing signs of excited delirium,” so she was transported to Nashville Metro General Hospital for treatment. Upon her release Thursday afternoon, she was booked into the Metro jail on charges including assault on an officer, vandalism and trespassing. Her bond was set at about $25,000.

