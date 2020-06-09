Police: Teen chased out of Nashville home with knife during argument over chicken

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager is accused of chasing her younger sister with a large knife after an argument over chicken at a Nashville home.

According to an arrest warrant, the mother of Kelnisha Blaylock called police Monday afternoon to report the 19-year-old was arguing with her 14-year-old sister “because [Blaylock] did not get enough chicken.” Blaylock’s mother told officers the teenager became “irate” and began screaming and yelling at her little sister.

As the child and her mother walked out of the home, police said Blaylock emerged from the residence with a large kitchen knife, yelled and then ran at the two in “an aggressive manner.” An arrest report states Blaylock’s mother was able to tackle her to the ground and Blaylock ran off.

Officers were at the home investigating and said Blaylock returned. She was arrested on a charge of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was released from jail on a $5,000 bond.

