Police: Suspects wanted for entering unlocked vehicles in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects who rummaged through unlocked vehicles early Monday morning.

Police say the suspects went into the unlocked vehicles in the area of Magnolia Drive and Medallion Circle. The suspects also reportedly stole an unlocked vehicle with the keys still inside it.

According to police, officers recovered the car the following day, unoccupied.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Noble at 931-648-0656, ext. 5654, Tipsline

931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously by clicking here.