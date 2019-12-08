Police: suspects tried stabbing man at bus depot in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating after a man claims a group of people tried to stab him at the Bus Depot.

Officers said the victim was at the Bus Depot on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Saturday night.

Police said for reasons unknown to the victim, approximately 5-6 people came up to him and began assaulting him, including trying to stab him.

Investigators said the victim went home and called police almost two hours after the incident.

They were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

There was no additional information released at this time.