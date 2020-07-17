Police: Suspects steal $2,000 in perfume from Murfreesboro Ulta store

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro Police are searching for two suspects who they said went into the Ulta store on the 2000 block of Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro and took several bottles of perfume valued at approximately $2,000.

According to investigators, the individuals are believed to be males dressed up in women’s clothing and wearing wigs. They were last seen leaving in a newer model Chevrolet 4-door sedan, dark gray in color.

If you have any information on the identities of the suspects, you’re asked to contact Murfreesboro Police Department at (629) 201-5536 or email 0499@murfreesborotn.gov.

