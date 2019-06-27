Police: Suspects involved in international theft ring busted in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN)- Franklin police have arrested five people on felony charges in connection with an international theft ring with ties to Romania.

On June 18, police responded to a local fitness center after reports of someone breaking into lockers and stealing credit cards.

When police arrived, the person they were looking for had escaped and the stolen credit cards were quickly used at nearby stores. More than $15,000 in charges were spent in a short amount of time, police said.

Police officers from both Franklin and Brentwood quickly obtained video of the suspects and their vehicle. Moments later an officer spotted and stopped the vehicle on Moores Lane.

Police said more than $100,000 in stolen property and merchandise from across the U.S. were recovered from the car.

According to police, two of the occupants were wanted for similar crimes in April.

The suspects have been identified as Constantin Udila, 42, Sabina Udila,41, Ionela Daniela Mortogan, 20, Lucia Dumitru, 42, and Giana Gheorghe, 33.

Additional charges by Franklin police and agencies from around the nation are expected.

