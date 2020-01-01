Police: Suspect uses BB gun in attempted armed robbery in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is accused of using what looked like a real gun to try and rob someone Monday near a liquor store in East Nashville.

Metro police said the victim was walking behind Weis Liquors in the 800 block of Main Street where he saw Marece Nebil, 32, sitting by the dumpster.

The victim said Nebil had what looked like a gun on his lap and then pointed it at the victim saying “give me your money.”

The victim ran to his car and drove down the street where he called the police, according to an arrest warrant.

Officers found Nebil at the scene and said the weapon looked like a real gun to them as well but it turned out to be a black BB gun.

Nebil was booked into the Metro jail and charged with attempted aggravated robbery.

He remains jailed on a $50,000 bond but records show is also not eligible for release at this time.

