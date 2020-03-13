Police: Suspect steals from Broadway bar performer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect is charged after police said he stole from a performer at Luke Bryan’s bar on Broadway.

Timothy Justin Phillips, 31, is being charged in this case.

According to a warrant, the victim told police he performed at Luke Bryan’s bar on November 29th. He reportedly went to the bar for drinks and was later walking by Nissan stadium when he noticed his $900 cell phone was missing and $600 cash was taken from his wallet.

The victim told police he noticed fraudulent charges on his Venmo and Uber accounts, and the Venmo charges were sent to Phillips’ Venmo account. Investigators submitted a subpoena to Venmo, and the results revealed the identity of the suspect.

Police said Phillips used the victim’s phone to send himself $1,164 using Venmo and also used $126 worth of Uber rides.

Phillips is charged with theft of property, along with 11 other charges.





