Police: Suspect selling crack cocaine flees traffic stop in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 33-year-old man is accused of selling crack cocaine and fleeing from Metro police.

According to an affidavit, this all started when police were trying to find information about a shooting that happened in September.

Police were watching a location in the 3800 block of Clarksville Pike Wednesday. They saw Deandre Blackmon breaking some traffic laws when they tried pulling him over.

Deandre Blackmon (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers say he sped off onto Clarksville pike at a high rate of speed, passing vehicles in a dangerous, illegal, and unsafe manner.

Police didn’t pursue the car because they said it wasn’t safe for the public.

They later found and detained Blackmon. Officers said he had about 7.5 grams of crack cocaine and digital scales.

Blackmon is charged with felony drug offense and evading arrest. His bond is $25,500.

