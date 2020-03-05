Police: Suspect robs victim at gunpoint in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been charged after police said he robbed a woman at gunpoint in downtown Nashville.

According to a warrant, the victim and her friends were walking home from Broadway around 3:30 a.m. on February 8th.

Police said Jeremiah Jackson approached the victim at Commerce Street and 5th Avenue North.

He asked the victim if she was married and that he wanted to see her wedding ring.

Jeremiah Jackson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The victim did not comply and that’s when Jackson is accused of showing off a gun in his waistband.

Police said Jackson pulled the gun and demanded the ring, then grabbed the victim’s hand, and pulled it off her finger before running away.

Officers said Jackson admitted to being in an altercation with the victim but denied robbing her.

Investigators found the ring at a local pawn shop saying Jackson sold it the same day.

He’s charged with Aggravated Robbery and remains in jail on a $75,000 bond.

