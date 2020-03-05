Breaking News
Health officials confirm first case of coronavirus within Tennessee
1  of  15
Closings
Davidson County Metro Schools Friendship Christian School Holy Rosary Academy Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy McNeilly Center for Children Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Putnam County Schools School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Tennessee School For The Blind Under Armour Distribution House WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Wilson County Schools

Police: Suspect robs victim at gunpoint in downtown Nashville

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been charged after police said he robbed a woman at gunpoint in downtown Nashville.

According to a warrant, the victim and her friends were walking home from Broadway around 3:30 a.m. on February 8th.

Police said Jeremiah Jackson approached the victim at Commerce Street and 5th Avenue North.

He asked the victim if she was married and that he wanted to see her wedding ring.

Jeremiah Jackson
Jeremiah Jackson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The victim did not comply and that’s when Jackson is accused of showing off a gun in his waistband.

Police said Jackson pulled the gun and demanded the ring, then grabbed the victim’s hand, and pulled it off her finger before running away.

Officers said Jackson admitted to being in an altercation with the victim but denied robbing her.

Investigators found the ring at a local pawn shop saying Jackson sold it the same day.

He’s charged with Aggravated Robbery and remains in jail on a $75,000 bond.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar