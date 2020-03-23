Police: Suspect robbed Sally Beauty, fled in car, claimed to have COVID-19

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville woman is facing multiple charges after investigators say she robbed a Sally Beauty Supply store, tried to flee from officers, and then gave false reports including that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Hendersonville Police responded to the Sally Beauty Supply store in the Glenbrook Shopping Center to investigate a burglar alarm.

One of the responding officers observed a car pulled in behind the business and a person going towards the vehicle from the business. The officer approached the car to speak with the person and order them to stop. Despite several verbal orders, the suspect fled in the car behind the shopping center and the officer initiated a pursuit.

The suspect crashed the car before making it out from behind the shopping center. The driver, 37-year-old Darnecia Cunningham of Nashville, was taken into custody.

Further investigation showed Cunningham smashed out a window using an item she stole from a neighboring business to gain access to the store and that she stole a large number of items from the business. Cunningham was also found to have marijuana in her car.

During her contact with officers, Cunningham falsely reported being the victim of an armed robbery and also falsely reported that she tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

Cunningham was charged with burglary, evading arrest, false reporting, theft, vandalism, simple possession, and disorderly conduct. She is currently being held in the Sumner County Jail on $100,000 bond.

If you have any information on this or other cases, you’re asked to contact the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 573-5400. Tips can also be submitted via text to 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.