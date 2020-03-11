Police: Suspect resists arrest while armed with gun in Buena Vista community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect now faces six charges after police said he tried to run from them while armed with a gun Tuesday in the Buena Vista community.

Police were called to the Kroger at 800 Monroe Street after a victim said Larry B. Farmer, 23, threatened to kill him over money.

According to a warrant, when officers searched Farmer, they noticed he had a gun in his pocket and they tried to take gun, but Farmer ran away.

A security guard helped to detain him, but officers said Farmer appeared to be reaching for the gun, despite officers telling him not to.

An officer warned Farmer he’d be tased if he kept fighting but the warrant said he did not so he was tased.

That’s when he was arrested, and faces severa charges for having a weapon as a felon, having cocaine in a school zone, evading arrest, resisting arrest, and aggravated assault.

His bond is $140,000, and he is also being held on a federal warrant.

