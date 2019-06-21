Police: Suspect on stolen motorcycle tries to steal paint sprayer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man riding a motorcycle pulled up to a construction site in East Nashville and tried to steal a paint sprayer, according to Metro police.

Landon Pharris, 30, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Construction workers told police when they tried to stopped Pharris from stealing the sprayer he pulled out a pocket knife. Pharris left the site and the motorcycle and officers were called, according to his arrest affidavit.

Metro police used a K9 to track Pharris and say they say him walking on Jones Street. When he was stopped, officers say he denied the theft allegations and said he was just “walking down the street.”

Officers reported in the arrest affidavit Pharris was positively identified by the construction workers as the person who tried to steal from them.

According to the arrest affidavit, when Pharris was searched, officers found a pocket knife and straws that had cocaine residue on them. Officers say the motorcycle left by Pharris at the construction site was reported stolen.