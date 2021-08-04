Police: Suspect ‘drunk on liquor’ arrested after stabbing 7-Eleven clerk in Green Hills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing several charges after Metro police said he stabbed a 7-Eleven employee in the Green Hills area.

Metro police arrested John Walker, 43, after releasing surveillance images of him.

According to the arrest affidavit, Walker was talking with a worker outside the 7-Eleven located off Hillsboro Pike in the Green Hills area. This was just after midnight on Tuesday.

Courtesy: Metro police, brutal knife attack on the mgr of the 7-Eleven market at 3815 Hillsboro Pk

The victim said Walker was a regular customer and they were both having a normal conversation outside the store. The victim told police Walker suddenly started making homophobic remarks toward him, pulled out a knife and attacked him.

The report says the victim had lacerations to the front and back of his neck, the back of his head and had stab wounds to his arm and stomach.

Police say he lost a substantial amount of blood and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, Walker casually walked away from the scene and was spotted at Cross Creek Road and Warfield Lane.

Officers said he was shirtless with no shoes and was sweating profusely. When the officer told him to stop, he took off running but was soon caught and admitted he was drunk on liquor.

He’s also accused of causing about a thousand dollars worth of damage to a nearby fence. Walker is now facing several charges including attempted criminal homicide, public intoxication, vandalism, and resisting arrest.