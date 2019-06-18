Police: Suspect claims self defense in North Nashville shooting

by: Josh Breslow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 39-year-old man told officers he shot another man last week in North Nashville because he was disrespectful to a woman, a Metro police report states.

Travis Rogers was booked Monday afternoon into the Metro jail on a charge of aggravated assault.

Metro police said the victim was approached by Rogers and a female around 12:45 a.m. on June 12 in the area of Buchanan Street and Dr. DB Todd, Jr. Boulevard.

The female reportedly told Rogers that the victim had called her a “b***h.”

Rogers left and returned a few minutes later, armed with a handgun, officers said.

During a struggle, police said Rogers shot the victim in lower abdomen and right foot, then fled.

Once the 39-year-old suspect was taken into custody, he allegedly confessed to shooting the victim but claimed he did it in self defense.

Rogers did not have a valid gun permit, police said.

