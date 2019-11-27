Police: Suspect charged after security guard shot outside Midtown business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 32-year-old man accused of shooting a security guard outside of a Midtown business is now being charged.

Investigators said it happened at a hookah bar called Tarboosh on 21st Avenue North in October.

According to an affidavit, the victim was one of two security guards escorting a customer outside after seeing them using drugs.

Police say two other patrons approached the guards and started arguing, so the guards physically removed them from the business.

Once outside police say Nakenya Andrew Reeves is seen on surveillance video walking up to the victim and shooting him.

Police say two witnesses identified Reeves in a photo line-up.

Reeves is charged with Aggravated Assault with Serious Bodily Injury.

He remains in jail on $100,000 bond this morning.

