Police: Stranger grabs juvenile on Broadway, tackled by father

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 38-year-old man accused of grabbing a young girl on Broadway over the weekend was tackled by the girl’s father and some bystanders and held down until officers arrived, Metro police say.

The incident happened Sunday near Third Avenue North.

According to an arrest affidavit, Eric Craig grabbed the juvenile by the shoulder and spun her around to face him. Craig then told the girl she “had a nice…” but was tackled by the juvenile’s father before he could finish his statement, police said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said the juvenile’s father had the suspect on the ground. Craig was questioned by police and reportedly told them he “just wanted to tell her she looked nice,” when he was grabbed by the juvenile’s father and some bystanders.

Craig was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Sunday on a charge of assault. His bond was set at $1,500.

