Police: Stranger attacks Hermitage Cafe customer with 2×4, large brick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 37-year-old man was arrested following an attack Tuesday morning on a customer at Hermitage Cafe.

Metro police responded to the restaurant on Hermitage Avenue and located a vehicle in the parking lot with a shattered windshield.

The victim told officers he arrived at Hermitage Cafe and was approached by Terrell West, a man he did not know, who was being aggressive.

According to the victim, West picked up an eight-foot-long, 2×4 piece of lumber and began swinging it at him.

The victim reportedly ran to his vehicle, grabbed a baseball bat for self-defense, then ran into the restaurant where employees locked the door behind him.

West threw a brick at the victim’s vehicle, damaging the windshield, the victim explained.

When West fled from the restaurant, investigators said the victim chased him and West eventually threw a large brick at the victim, striking him in the head.

Police did not comment on the extent of injuries.

West was arrested and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.