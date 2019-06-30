Police: Strange tip leads to drug arrests in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A strange tip to Metro police led to the drug arrests of two men, authorities said Sunday.

Police said they got an anonymous tip Friday about two men loading a body into the trunk of a Honda Accord outside a Sidco Drive motel. As the car pulled out of the motel parking lot, an officer followed until an undercover detective took over.

According to a release, while on I-440 East, the Honda struck another car and kept going. The detective stopped the car for the hit-and-run offense. They found two socks inside the car, one with 51 grams of meth and the other with 4 grams of heroin. A digital scale was found in the trunk.

Police said 40-year-old Randall Gilmer and 30-year-old Demario Maxwell were both arrested. In addition to drug charges, Gilmer was also charged with the hit-and-run.