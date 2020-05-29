Police: Stolen car crashes into patrol car during chase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police arrested two men following a police chase that ended when a stolen car crashed into a patrol vehicle.

Mark Whitehead (left) and Decarlo Churchwell

Source: Metro Nashville Police

Police arrested 19-year-old Decarlo Churchwell and 20-year-old Mark Whitehead Wednesday. Officers spotted the stolen car driving in East Nashville. Police say Churchwell was driving, refused to pull over, and led police on a chase down Interstate 65. Police say that chase ended when the Honda rammed into a patrol car.

Police found a loaded gun, drugs and stolen credit cards inside the car.

Both men are now facing auto theft, drug and gun charges.

Police say they believe the Honda might be linked to a Tuesday shooting on Delta Avenue.