Police: Squatter found living in Madison man’s shed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Kentucky man reportedly told Metro detectives he left a halfway house and moved into a stranger’s shed in Madison where he stayed for several days before being discovered.

An arrest warrant alleges a homeowner on Neelys Bend Road near Gallatin Pike South called Metro police Tuesday afternoon after realizing a man had locked himself in a shed on his property.

When officers arrived, they said they forced open the door to the shed and found Stanley Krawiec inside. The 31-year-old provided the wrong name, but police revealed his Kentucky license was later located nearby.

According to police, Krawiec was searched and had meth in his pocket. He was questioned and told detectives he left a halfway house and had been staying in the shed for two or three days.

Krawiec was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Tuesday afternoon on charges including criminal impersonation and possession of meth. He was released on a $3,500 bond.

