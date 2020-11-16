Police: Speeding led to deadly 4-car crash on Murfreesboro Pike

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Speeding played a key factor in a deadly four-car crash that killed a man Monday morning on Murfreesboro Pike near Mt. View Road.

According to Metro Police, 23-year-old Chevalier Walden was driving his 2015 Nissan Altima outbound on Murfreesboro Pike at a high rate of speed when he crested a hill and lost control in a curve. The Altima then traveled into oncoming traffic and struck a Chevrolet Impala and a Honda Accord before it was hit on the passenger side by a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

Walden, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The occupants of the three other vehicles were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say there were no signs of alcohol or drug use by anyone involved.