Police: South Nashville man uploaded child pornography to social media

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 39-year-old South Nashville man has been arrested after investigators said he admitted to sharing sexual images of children on a social media platform known as “MeWe.”

According to an arrest affidavit, police served a search warrant Tuesday at an apartment on Nolensville Pike in the area of Tusculum Road. The warrant was reportedly related to child pornography.

Police said the resident of the apartment, Jedidiah Mason was questioned and admitted to creating a MeWe account and uploading sexual images of children, at least one as young as ten years old. Mason claimed he got the images from other MeWe accounts and from Imgur, detectives revealed.

Mason was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Wednesday morning on a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor. His bond was set at $10,000.

