Police: Skateboard-wielding rioter from ‘I Will Breathe’ riots arrested for assaulting man with skateboard

Skateboard-wielding rioter from 'I Will Breathe' riots arrested for assaulting man with skateboard

Nicholas Barrett

Nicholas Barrett (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man who was previously arrested for throwing a skateboard at a marked police car and using the skateboard to break out a window at the historic courthouse on May 30 during the ‘I Will Breathe’ riots was arrested again Wednesday night for assaulting a man with the skateboard.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Nicholas Barrett on Wednesday night for felony aggravated assault for striking a man from behind outside 505 Church Street on May 30. Metro Police says the victim, Nashville developer Tony Giarratana, suffered significant injuries and received treatment at a local hospital.

Barrett was already free on charges of aggravated rioting and felony vandalism stemming from other actions during the ‘I Will Breathe’ riots. He posted an additional $25,000 bond on the aggravated assault charge and was released from jail around 2 a.m. Thursday.

