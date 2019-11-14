Police: Sister tried to strangle Overton High School student with heater cord

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 34-year-old woman attempted to strangle her 18-year-old sister with a cord from a heater because the victim did not want to go to school, an arrest report alleges.

According to police, the 18-year-old victim, a student at Overton High School, went to a school resource officer to report that her sister, Melissa Lara, tried to kill her.

The warrant states the student argued with Lara over not wanting to go to school. During the argument, the victim said Lara pushed her onto the bed and began wrapping a heater cord around her neck.

The victim told the officer she pushed her sister and was able to escape. Despite not wanting to go to school, she said she went to report the incident and because she was afraid to be at home.

The victim had scratches on her neck that appeared to be from the cord, court documents reveal.

Lara, 34, was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday afternoon on a felony charge of aggravated assault by strangulation. She was released hours later on a $5,000 bond.

