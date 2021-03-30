Police: Shotgun blast at Gallatin home results in arrest of juveniles and adults

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – After four shot gun blasts at a house and car, Gallatin Police arrested five people and two of the suspects are 16-year-olds.

It happened March 21, while officers made an arrest in the neighborhood. That’s when Gallatin police officers heard shots fired. Officers saturated the community around Demoss Street and uncovered a much bigger case.

According to investigators, it began when Demonte Fitzgerald Malone allegedly bought pot from a 16- year-old boy and girl.

Police told News 2, the 24-year-old took the teen’s pot without paying the agreed upon price.

Police also told news 2, Malone is a rape suspect detectives were looking to locate for two months.

According to authorities, after the drug deal gone bad, the two teens got a shot gun and returned to the area where the deal happened.

Police said the male teenager reportedly opened fire as many as four times with a shot gun loaded with bird shot. The home, a window, and a nearby car were peppered with the blast.

“This is a situation where every division in the P.D. did an excellent job,” Lt. Lamar Ballard said as he described how patrol officers canvassed the neighborhood, and passed leads off to the narcotics division and detective division.

Good police work led detectives to the teenage boy’s home. Police obtained a search warrant and found multiple weapons…including an AK47 and a stolen handgun.

Police say the 9mm has a laser site, flashlight, and extended magazine and is reported stolen out of Clarksville.

Authorities searched the 16-year-old’s room and found the shotgun under his bed. Police said this was used in the shooting.

In the end, the boy’s mother La Keysha Robinson was charged in connection with the stolen handgun.

Her husband, Tarrance Robinson, has a long criminal history dating back to the mid 90’s. He served time for serious felonies that include second degree murder and rape.

Gallatin police took him into custody for not registering as a sex offender and being a felon in possession of firearms.

Police said both parents were also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor after finding liquor and weapons scattered about the home.

Police said rape suspect Demonte Malone surrendered himself to police.

And authorities said the two juveniles were charged with serious crimes for the shooting at the house. The charges include aggravated assault and five counts of reckless endangerment.