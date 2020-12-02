Police: Shoplifters took 11 bottles of liquor without paying

(Source: Clarksville Police Department)

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Police Department needs your help in identifying two women involved in a felony shoplifting, in which they took 11 bottles of liquor and left a store without paying.

According to investigators, the crime happened on November 20 around 6:50 p.m. at a business on the 2200 block of Wilma Rudolph Blvd.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, you’re asked to contact Clarksville Police Department at (931) 648-0656 ext. 6662, the Tipsline at (931) 645-8477, or submit a tip anonymously online to Clarksville Crime Stoppers by clicking here.

