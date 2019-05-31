Police: Shoplifter forced 8-year-old child to help steal from South Nashville business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman told officers she forced an eight-year-old child to steal from a South Nashville business and threatened to “whoop her behind if she didn’t,” a Metro police report states.

Dayqueshia Bonds, 24, was charged Friday morning with theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to an arrest affidavit, Metro police responded to the CVS on Harding Place near I-65 for a report of a shoplifting in progress.

When officers arrived at the business, they stopped and detained Bonds as she attempted to drive away, the paperwork states.

During a search of the suspect’s vehicle, police said several purses and bags were spotted in the front seat and were filled with merchandise.

Officers also located a crying eight-year-old child in the vehicle who told officers she thought she was in trouble because Bonds forced her to take merchandise from the store.

Bonds was booked into the Metro jail on a $3,500 bond.

