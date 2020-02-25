Police: Serial business burglar arrested; stole to fuel his addiction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have arrested a man they call a serial business burglar and a network of law enforcement officers helped take him off the streets.

RELATED: Man arrested for burglary, vandalism in Gallatin

Terry Marsh is now behind bars. The 49-year-old is charged in connection with a smash and grab at stores in Portland and Gallatin.

A Hendersonville police officer saw an alert by Gallatin Police and was able to pull over Marsh and make the arrest. Police say Marsh was stealing to fuel his addiction.

“He stole cartons of cigarettes…Apparently he was trading them for drugs on the street to fuel his high. He was high at the time. He doesn’t remember a lot of what was going on, but he is being cooperative at this time.”

Police believe Marsh could be connected to two Goodlettsville business break-ins plus one in Bethpage all around the same time.





News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage