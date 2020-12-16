Police seeking information on Clarksville shots fired incident

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Clarksville are asking for the public’s help in finding more information about a shots fired incident that happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 29.

According to police, several shots were fired toward a home in the 400 block of Cyprus Court at around 1:50 a.m.

The house was hit by bullets several times. The homeowner was the only person inside, but was not injured.

Residents in the Cyprus Court area are urged to check their home surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity around that time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kell at 931-648-0656 ext. 5171, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.