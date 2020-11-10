Police seek suspect after woman run over by car in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police Homicide and Fatal Crash investigators are working to catch a suspect in the death of a woman in the parking lot of the Marathon Market on the 2800 block of Jefferson Street on Monday morning.

According to investigators, 32-year-old Ashley Rodgers was lying down in the parking lot of the store around before 1:45 a.m. when she was run over by a silver 2012-2014 model Hyundai Elantra. Homicide detectives are working to determine whether or not Rodgers was intentionally run over.

The suspect went to the parking lot of a nearby Wendy’s restaurant after running over Rodgers. The car fled the area just before officers arrived.

Rodgers was rushed by ambulance to an area hospital where she died during surgery.

Anyone with any information about the Elantra and whether or not Rodgers had a connection with the driver is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME (742-7463).