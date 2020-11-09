Police seek public help after newborn baby found left on a porch

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators need your help with providing any information about a baby that was found abandoned on the porch of a home in Buena Vista.

According to Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the original call came in on Tuesday, Nov. 3 around 9:16 p.m. to a home on the 1500 block of Buena Vista School Road. The baby was there for less than an hour.

Investigators found the baby was full-term and healthy, was 3-days-old and had clothes on, and was wrapped in towels and blankets.

The baby is now in the custody of the state. If you have any information that may aid investigators, you are asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 986-8947.

News 2 is working to obtain photos of the baby, but they have not yet been provided.