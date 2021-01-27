Police searching portion of Mt. Juliet for man armed with knife

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Wilson County are searching for a man reportedly armed with a knife who threatened a clerk Wednesday morning.

Mt. Juliet police said officers are in the area of Nonaville Road and Saundersville Road searching for 38-year-old William Moss.

Moss reportedly threatened a convenience store clerk with a knife. He was last seen running toward Winward Drive.

He is wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.