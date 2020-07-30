Police searching for thief who stole power tools from electric company

BERRY HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are on the lookout for a thief who stole thousands of power tools from a local electric company. They think this case is solvable, especially if someone sees the bad guy’s getaway vehicle.

On Wednesday morning, a man in a very identifiable truck pulled on door handles at Dodd Electric on White Avenue.

“The suspect went into the Dodd Electric work vans. They were unlocked. He stole $3,500 worth of power tools and batteries,” said Berry Hill Detective Tony Russo.

Video from the electric company showed the crook going from van to van just after 2 a.m.

The suspect drove a red Chevrolet S10 onto the lot, which had a red camper with no windows, and the striking feature was a driver’s side door that was bright white in color.

“It sticks out like a sore thumb,” said Det. Russo.

Police said the thief was wearing a mask and one glove, carrying a flashlight as he looked for stuff to steal in the vans. Video shows him entering multiple vans, and he stole so many tools that police said he had to make multiple trips back to his odd-looking truck.

Detective Russo said the bad guy knew what he was doing.

“Oh, he knows what he is doing. He looks like he has done it before and will do it again if we don’t catch him,” said Det. Russo.

All told, police said the suspect stole $3,500 worth of drills, hackzalls, and drill bits.

“Several people, even the victims, said they have seen him dumpster-diving in their dumpsters, so they know he’s been in this area before,” said Det. Russo, “The tools these guys steal are high-priced items. They will sell them on Craigslist or OfferUp. That’s how they make their living off of other people’s misfortune.”

If you recognize the man or the very identifiable vehicle, call Berry Hill Police at (615) 297-4701.

