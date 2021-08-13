Police searching for suspect who robbed Fifth Third Bank in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a bank robbery that happened in Antioch late Friday afternoon.

Police say the suspect robbed the Fifth Third Bank, located in the 1300 block of Bell Road, at around 5 p.m. He appears to be six feet, two inches tall and is believed to be in his 30s. He was last seen on foot on Bell Road.

This man robbed 5/3 Bank's 1311 Bell Rd branch at gunpoint at 5 p.m. He is 6'2" tall and is believed to be in his 30s. He was last seen on foot on Bell Road. No vehicle seen. Have info about him? Please call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. MNPD & FBI investigating. pic.twitter.com/nDg29bp2Hm — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 13, 2021

The suspect is not in custody and no injuries were reported. No getaway vehicle was seen either.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.