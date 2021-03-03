Police searching for suspect involved in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating an apparent targeted shooting in East Nashville that left a man injured Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened at a strip mall in the 100 lock of Ewing Drive. The suspect allegedly shot the victim, a 34-year-old man, as he left his business at 3:15 p.m.

The victim was shot tice and immediately ran into the shop next door.

The gunman fled the scene in a gray Nissan sedan. According to police, the victim was already taken to a hospital by private vehicle when officers arrived on scene. The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect from the attached surveillance photos or has information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.