MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department are searching for a suspect who smashed a window and broke into a car on January 20.

Police say the car, a 2017 Honda Civic CRX, was parked behind the UPS Store in the Kroger Shopping Center on Old Fort Parkway.

The suspect was driving a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective David Harrison at 629-201-5506 or email 0374@murfreesborotn.gov.