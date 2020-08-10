Police searching for suspect after man shot to death in Murfreesboro apartment complex

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are searching for a suspect after a 23-year-old man was shot and killed at The Pointe at Raiders Crossing Apartments Sunday evening.

Police responded to the shooting around 6:45 p.m. Sunday and found a man shot multiple times inside an apartment. The victim has been identified as Breunte Jaylon Combs, who was found by his roommates. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Murfreesboro Police at (629) 201-5513.