DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting on Gallatin Pike North near McKinley Street.

Police say a man was found with two gunshot wounds to his head and thigh outside of a business after an attempted robbery.

Police are searching for a man and woman who were driving a dark-colored vehicle near the scene. Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.