Police searching for North Nashville murder suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a 52-year-old man was found shot dead on October 3, Metro police are looking for the named suspect in the case.

According to a release, detectives are searching for Jashawn Jerome Simmons, 38, as the suspected shooter in the murder of Marty Adkins.

Adkins had reportedly attended a party nearby and was walking to his Brick Church Pike home when he was shot multiple times. He was found dead in the street in the 3500 block of Moorewood Drive. People who live in the area reported hearing gunfire earlier that night.

Police have charged Simmons with criminal homicide but have not been able to locate him. Anyone who has seen him or has more information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.