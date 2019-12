NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hermitage Precinct detectives are working to identify a gunman from a Christmas Eve robbery.

Surveillance footage shows the armed robber at the Mapco at 585 Stewarts Ferry Pike around 2 a.m.

Metro police say he walked in & demanded cash & 2 cartons of cigarettes, then ran off.

He’s described as a white man with brown hair, who appears to be in his 30s. The suspect is approximately 5’10” and wore eyeglasses.

If you have any information please call 615-74-CRIME.