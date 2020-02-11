Police searching for man who robbed and shot Murfreesboro store clerk

MURFREESBORO, Tenn (WKRN) — Murfreesboro Police Department are searching for a man who robbed and shot a store clerk and took off with a victim’s vehicle.

According to Murfreesboro Police, a man dressed in a camouflage jacket and wearing a hat and a durag was seen on surveillance video walking into the MGM Tobacco & Beer Market on Halls Hill Pike on Monday.

UPDATE:

Police releases video of the man who robbed and shot the clerk at MGM Tobacco & Beer Market Monday. Also, the name of victim is released. Please share video. More details visit our Facebook page: https://t.co/LShLCz4bg7 pic.twitter.com/pQJavwS0td — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) February 11, 2020

During the robbery, the clerk was shot multiple times. He is currently in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Officers are looking for a 2010 Nissan Rogue that belonged to the clerk that the suspect stole, with license plate 4M7 2B1.

If you see the vehicle or can identify the robber, you’re asked to contact the Murfreesboro Police Department at (629) 201-5615.