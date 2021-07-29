Police searching for man who robbed 2 women in grocery store parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man who robbed two women of their purses on Thursday, July 15.

Police say the robber and two women were in the parking lot of a grocery store on South Gallatin Pike, watching their soon-to-be victims from a small maroon Toyota sedan. The two victims, ages 35 and 41, got out of their car and walked to the store.

The man followed them inside, likely to get a closer look at them and their purses, and then returned to the parking lot.

The victims came out of the store about 25 minutes later, where they were then rushed and robbed by the man and his two accomplices. The robbers then fled in the Toyota.

Anyone who recognizes the male robbery suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

No information on the two women who helped the man carry out the robberies was released.