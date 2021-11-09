Police searching for man who ransacked vehicles in Franklin neighborhood

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole items from multiple vehicles.

Security camera footage caught a man checking for unlocked car doors in Franklin’s Ralston Glen Neighborhood.

Police say he stole “an assortment of items” from at least two unlocked cars.

Now, police are hoping someone can identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000, or you can submit a tip online by CLICKING HERE.