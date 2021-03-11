Police searching for man who pulled gun in Murfreesboro drive-thru over $10 refund

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police in Murfreesboro are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a Hardee’s drive-thru employee over a $10 refund.

According to MPD, the crime happened back in November 2020 at the restaurant located on the 1600 block of Middle Tennessee Blvd. The unidentified man requested to speak to a manager and became hostile, pointing a handgun at the worker with his finger on the trigger.

The man was driving a black Chevrolet Equinox SUV and left the restaurant before officers arrived. At the time of the crime, he had a beard and was wearing a nose ring.

Once located, the man could face aggravated assault charges. If you have any information that may aid investigators, you’re asked to call the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-893-1311 or email crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.