Police searching for man who burglarized Nashville school 3 times

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives with Metro police are searching for a man who burglarized Saint Clement Elementary three times in May.

Police say the man broke windows and a glass door to get inside the school, located in the 400 block of McMurray Drive. He stole cash on two occasions and left empty handed on the third.

The burglar also damaged the office doors and ceiling when he crawled through the ceiling tile to get into another room.

The incidents happened on May 14, 22 and 30, according to investigators.

Anyone who recognizes the burglar is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.