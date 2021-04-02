Police searching for man wanted for questioning regarding Madison shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working to identify a man involved in a shooting in Madison that happened Thursday afternoon.

Police say at around 3:15 p.m. officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 1900 block of Westchester Drive. Officers were told a man had been shot, but did not locate a victim at the scene.

Officers later learned the victim was taken by personal vehicle to Skyline Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Police reviewed surveillance video from the area which revealed the incident started at the intersection of Brookdale Drive and Westchester Drive. There was an apparent argument going on inside a moving black Hyundai sedan. The sedan appeared to have a Tennessee tag that read 2W40K7, according to police.

The Hyundai drove down Brookdale Drive and then wrecked in a front yard on Westchester Drive. Police say the man who had been shot was seen hanging out of the driver’s side window before the crash.

The driver in the surveillance video was armed with a handgun as he got out of the Hyundai. The driver then walked around while another man pulled up in another car, put the gunshot victim into his car and drove to the hospital. The driver of the Hyundai then got back into the crashed car and left the scene, according to police.

The driver of the Hyundai is now wanted for questioning.

Anyone who recognizes him from the surveillance photo should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.