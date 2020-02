MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are searching for a man they say robbed the Fifth Third Bank on the 300 block of North Gallatin Pike around 2 p.m. Friday.

According to investigators, the man passed a note to the teller demanding cash.

If you know who the man is, you’re asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.